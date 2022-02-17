No-trust move pretext to avoid long march: Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no-confidence snare had been created to avoid a long march as there was no genuineness in this claim, he said.

He stated this while talking to provincial minister for culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro on Wednesday at his office. Member National Assembly Muhammad Asim Nazir and former parliamentarian Shahid Nazir were also present. The chief minister said that a big development package had been chalked out along with the issuance of New Pakistan National Health Cards to provide free treatment facilities of one million rupees per annum to every family. The whole of the Punjab province would be benefiting from this facility by March, he added.

No-confidence snare had been created to avoid a long march as there was no genuineness in this claim, he said. The whole nation knew that the opposition had tried to obstruct the development journey for three and a half years, he said and added that every undemocratic tactic of the opposition would be fully countered.

SACM: Special Assistant to Chief Minister and spokesperson for the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar has termed the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Lahore an important one for solving numerous problems of the people. In a statement on Wednesday, he said that for the first time the country was heading towards progress and prosperity with many development projects and enforcement of policies providing basic needs to the people. He said, unfortunately, the opposition is attempting to hinder national development and progress, adding that the opposition leaders failed in the past and would meet the same fate in future as well. Expressing reaction to the recent meetings of the opposition parties’ leaders, he said Asif Zardari left for Lahore after giving false hopes and sweet dreams to the PMLN leadership. He said PMLN president Shehbaz Sharif had been taken in by the political gimmickry of Asif Zardari.