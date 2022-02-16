LG re-polling: Karak losing candidates block road, allege rigging

KARAK: The candidates of the opposition parties for the slot of tehsil mayor Takht-e-Nusrati on Tuesday blocked the Indus Highway after alleging rigging in the recent re-polling in the Local Government (LG) election.

They condemned the alleged use of government machinery in the election in the favour of ruling party candidate Sajjad Ahmad Khan.

The protesters led by former provincial minister Malik Qasim Khan Khattak marched on the Indus Highway against the alleged rigging in the election. The protesters blocked the main road at Amberi Kalla Chowk for traffic.

Malik Qasim and others alleged that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directly interfered in the election and had forced the district administration to ensure the victor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates in the three tehsils in Karak. The former minister claimed that his son Kamran Qasim, who was a candidate for the Tehsil Takht-e-Nusrati mayor slot, was leading against the ruling party candidate Sajjad Ahmad Khan. He alleged that fake votes were polled with the connivance of the district administration.