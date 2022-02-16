PDA removes 2 employees for manhandling child vendors

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Tuesday removed two employees from their position who had manhandled child vendors in Hayatabad Town recently.

The authority issued an office order stating that “the PDA has taken serious notice of the incident and viral videos on social media in which the legal removal of soft [make-shift] encroachment was carried out in an

illegal and unjustified manner. Moreover, you have verbally confirmed your act to your seniors.” The order stated that the competent authority ascertained that the employees had committed misconduct.

“Therefore, under the provision of Clause 1 of your appointment orders, you are hereby terminated from workcharge services with immediate effect”, it said.

It is worth mentioning that a video had gone viral in which PDA employees Bilal Javed and Zeeshan Mumraiz were seen overturning pushcarts and throwing on the road the vegetables.

The vendors, mostly children, were seen and heard crying in a bid to save their vegetables but the PDA staff members were observed pushing the vendors away and throwing their merchandise on the road.

Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Gandapur had taken notice of the issue after the video of the incident went viral on social media and triggered a strong criticism by citizens and even by some known journalists.