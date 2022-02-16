Traffic Police organise training session

PESHAWAR: The City Traffic Police organized a training session to educate the volunteer force about traffic rules on Tuesday.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat, SP Headquarters Asif Bahadur and others

educated the volunteers about the rules and regulations.

The officials and education teams gave lectures to members of the volunteer force on helmets, seat belts and enforcement of traffic rules.

Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said the members of the volunteer force would make the citizens aware of other traffic rules, including lane line discipline, zebra crossing, seat belts, helmets and one wheeling throughout the city.