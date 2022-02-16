Scholarship programme for Lakki students

LAKKI MARWAT: A scholarship programme has been launched for the intermediate level students of Lakki Marwat district to enable them to pursue education.

An official at Lucky Cement Limited said Tuesday the scholarship programme had been launched under the company’s initiative to support education and provide affordable education to deserving students of the backward southern district.

“The eligible students can apply for a full scholarship of intermediate and the company will cover the tuition fee expense of the selected students”, he explained.

The official said that students residing permanently and holding

domicile of the Lakki Marwat district were eligible for the scholarship programme.

He said that the programme was aimed at making education accessible and affordable for deserving students, especially from the rural areas regardless of their financial background.

“Continuing with its long-term vision to provide merit-based support for the deserving and less privileged segments of society, the company has granted a number of scholarships to various students at leading universities in Pakistan”, added the official.