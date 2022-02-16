Better salaries, other demands: Islamia College University staff go on complete strike

PESHAWAR: The teaching and other staff of the historic Islamia College University Tuesday launched a complete boycott of duties to press the university administration for acceptance of their demands.

No academic and other activities could be held in the college and the strike would continue till acceptance of all their demands.

The employees of the university gathered at the lawn outside the vice-chancellor’s office and staged a protest demonstration under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee.

The university administration in a bid to resolve the issue and have the strike called off, sent a delegation to the protestors with notification of a 10 per cent increase in the salaries.

However, the protesting employees rejected that and pledged to continue the strike till the acceptance of all demands.

Talking to The News, the President Teaching Staff Association of the University, Dr Izhar Ahmad, said the university administration wanted to give a lollypop to them and have the strike ended. But all the employees were united to reject the so-called increase and continue their strike.

He said the increase in salaries and that too the 10 per cent was not their only demand. They had other problems too which the university administration was reluctant to resolve.

Dr Izhar Ahmad said that the 10 per cent increase had been announced by the government in June 2021. Before that in February last year, a 20 per cent increase had been announced under the head of disparity allowance and seven per cent as house requisition allowance.

The university administration should notify provision of all the allowances, he stressed. He said that the vice-chancellor had been telling them that he was unable to give them an increase in salaries for lack of funds and not having the authority to do so.

Another excuse, which he had been making, was that he could not increase their salaries before other universities could do the same, he added.

Dr Izhar said if the vice-chancellor was true to his claims, from where he had got the funds and authority to notify 10 per cent increase and that too before all other universities.

“If he can make a 10 per cent increase, he is able to make the remaining 27 per cent raise as well,” Dr Izhar argued.

About other demands, he said they had severe problems with the repair and renovation of the college as well as the residential houses’ buildings.

He said they needed a separate girls school. The medical bills of the university employees could not be cleared during the tenure of the current vice-chancellor.

“Remuneration for the extra workload could not be given to the university teachers by the current administration. MPhil and PhD allowances could not be issued to the university teachers,” he said.

Dr Izhar added that the university was being run like a private school. There is no dean in the university. The office of the pro-vice-chancellor is lying vacant, he went on to add.

“We want all these issues resolved. Unless the university administration resolves all these problems, our strike will continue,” he pledged.

The university employees had started a token protest in December last year. During the time, they had held meetings with the vice-chancellor to resolve the issues but to no avail.

Finally, they had set February 14 as the deadline for the resolution of the problems. After the university administration’s

failure to accept their demands, they launched a complete strike.

Spokesman for the university, Ali Hoti, told The News that the university administration had formed a reconciliation committee with Prof Sareer Bacha and Zaman Baba as its members.

The committee held meetings with the protesting employees and hopefully, the issue would be resolved amicably, he said.

He said that the university administration had notified a 10 per cent increase in the salaries of the employees and their other demands would be accepted when the university gets enough funds.

Currently, the university is facing a severe financial crisis and it is difficult to pay salaries to the employees, he added.