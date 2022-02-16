Encroachments removed from state land

HARIPUR: The anti-encroachment squad here on Tuesday demolished two commercial markets and a showroom constructed illegally on the land of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority near Kot Najeebullah, an official said.
Talking to reporters, Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) Rao Hashim Azeem said the KP Highways Authority had identified the encroachments on the sides of Hattar-Taxila Road. He said occupants had been served legal notices for voluntary demolition but they failed to remove the structures on their own.
The official said the anti-encroachment squad from Tehsil Municipal Administration of Haripur reached the site with an excavator and demolished two commercial markets each having four shops and a showroom. He said he had retrieved 16 kanals of illegally occupied government land worth millions.
