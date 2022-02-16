Car importers body representatives elected

PESHAWAR: The Car Importers and Car Dealers Association elected new office-bearers for Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a meeting here on Tuesday.

Bakht Mir Jan Durrani, provincial president of Car Importers and Car Dealers Association presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman and Traders Alliance Federation chief executive Ghulam Bilal Javed, vice-chairman Haji Ihsan, former member Cantt Board Ghulam Hussain Chand, member SCCI standing committee on car dealers Abdul Haseeb Chughtai and others attended the meeting.

The participants chose Ghulam Bilal Javed as chairman of Car Importers and Car Dealers Association for KP, Haji Fateh Khan senior vice-chairman, Haji Younas Khan vice-chairman, Bakht Mir Jan Durrani provincial president, Maazullah Khan general secretary.

Similarly, Bakht Mir Jan Durrani was also elected as president of Car Importers and Car Dealers Association for Peshawar, Abid Khan chairman, Haji Fateh Khan senior vice-president and Haji Younas Khan vice-president.

Members elected for the Action committee included Sadiq Shah chairman, Haji Ihsan, Musharraf Shah (Shah Jee), Bakht Mir Jan Durrani provincial president and Maazullah Khan general secretary.