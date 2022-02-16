Schools revert to normal schedule in Punjab

The decision to resume normal classes has been taken after a decline in COVID-19 positivity in Punjab. -APP

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas on Tuesday said all public and private schools of Lahore and Rawalpindi districts will revert to normal schedule from Wednesday (today).

In his message in this regard, Murad Raas has asked schools to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 28, School Education Department had announced that only in Lahore and Rawalpindi all public and private Schools, classes up to Grade 6 would be staggered (50% students each day) until Feb 15th, 2022 while rest of the classes 7 through 12 were directed to remain on the previous schedule.