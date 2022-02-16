US to strengthen ties with Pakistan: CG

MULTAN: US Consul General Lahore William Wakaneole has said US-Pakistan relations span over several decades and will be strengthened in the time to come.
Talking to Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi and the media during his visit to the university on Tuesday, he said the US partnership with Pakistan is strong. He said the Bahauddin Zakariya University is the largest university in South Punjab and the establishment of Lincoln Corner in this university indicates that the students of the university want to know American history, culture, education activities and policies. He said he is delighted to visit Lincoln Corner and that all possible steps would be taken to make the center more functional.
He said he is impressed by the hospitality of people in Multan and would do all efforts to improve relations with the promising students and educational institutions of the region. US Public Affairs Officer Bryce Ishem, Political Chief Kathleen Kablisko also visited various sections of Lincoln Corner. On the occasion, the US consul general met students and alumni.
Meanwhile, Prof Kundi, in a meeting with the American consul general in his office, said his university has students from all over the country. He said the establishment of the Lincoln Corner is a good move by the United States.
