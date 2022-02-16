27 more die of Covid-19 complications

KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday reported 27 deaths due to Covid and 2,597 new pandemic cases in the last 24 hours while the total number of positive cases has surged to 1,488,958 besides the countrywide death toll from the disease has soared to 29,828 so far.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), so far 13,380 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,985 in Sindh, 6,133 in KP, 999 in Islamabad, 771 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan and 189 in GB. Furthermore, 560,036 coronavirus cases have beenconfirmed in Sindh, 496,134 in Punjab, 211,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,277 in Islamabad, 42,042 in Azad Kashmir, 35,111 in Balochistan and 11,246 in Gilgit Baltistan