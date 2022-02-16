LAHORE: A large number of parliamentarians of the group of estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jehangir Khan Tareen reposed complete confidence in him and vowed to stand by him.



PTI MNAs, MPAs and provincial ministers met for a second time this week, and on Tuesday they gathered at a reception hosted by Aun Chaudhry, brother of PTI MPA Amin Chaudhry and a close confident of Tareen. Those who attended the reception included MNAs Khwaja Shiraz, Sardar Riaz Mazari, Raja Riaz, Mubeen Alam Anwer, Ghulam Lali, provincial ministers Nauman Langrial, Ajmal Cheema, advisers to Chief Minister Faisal Jaboana, Abdul Hayee Dastee, MPAs Chaudhry Zawar, Aslam Bharwana, Tahir Randhawa, Salman Naeem, Omar Aftab Dhillon, senior politician Ishaq Khakwani and others.

The group, headed by Tareen, had also met a few days ago at the Gaddafi Stadium lounge and watched a cricket match of the Pakistan Super League. The group decided to move ahead together and expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Tareen.

Talking to media, Jehangir Tareen said it was the need of the hour to sit together to find solutions to prevailing issues of the country. For the purpose, he said, all friends gathered and discussed core issues, including price-hike. To a question, he said that nothing regarding a no-confidence move of the opposition had been discussed in the meeting. On his meeting with political leaders, he said politicians remained in contact with each other and it would continue in future as well.



On the other hand, MPA Khurram Khan Leghari called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office. Expressing confidence in his leadership, Leghari said, “We are all united to befittingly respond to any conspiracy of the opposition.” Khurrem was previously part of Tareen's camp. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said the no-confidence move would fail and advised the opposition to shun negative politics.