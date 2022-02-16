Senate body asked to prioritise issue of Sumaira

ISLAMABAD: Senator Irfan Siddiqui in a letter to the Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Senator Sherry Rehman has drawn her attention towards Sumaira, a Pakistani girl logged in a detention center in India, along with her sick four-year-old daughter and requests to prioritise Sumaira's issue over normal agenda in the upcoming meeting of Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee meeting, scheduled to be held on February 17.

Sumaira is awaiting confirmation of her Pakistani citizenship and Senator Siddiqui had also raised the issue during the recent Senate session. In a letter addressed to the chairperson of the committee, Senator Sherry Rehman, Irfan Siddiqui requested the committee to discuss this important humanitarian issue on priority basis.

Irfan Siddiqui said that the Foreign Ministry should be directed to provide the required documents to Sumaira without delay and bring her back home. Irfan Siddiqui stated Sumaira was in a detention center for six months even after serving three years of imprisonment with her innocent daughter.