No-trust motion: PM House abuzz with political activity

ISLAMABAD: With the looming threat of no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan is gearing up to face the challenge as his meetings with legislators from the government and its allies have sharply increased.

In this regard, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser met him at the PM House and discussed issues related to legislature business in the lower house. In addition, the issues related to development of integrated districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, their integration into the national mainstream and creation of employment opportunities for the youth also came under discussion.

Other than Speaker National Assembly, Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq, along with Law Minister Dr Farough Naseem and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, also called on PM Imran Khan.

During the meeting, PM Khan was briefed on the performance of the Ministry of information technology and ntelecommunication. Besides, issues related to various development schemes in Karachi were also deliberated upon. The prime minister directed that the work on all ongoing development schemes in Karachi be expedited to ensure better services to the people.

He also directed to take all possible steps for the promotion of information technology in the country to create wider employment opportunities for the tech savvy youth.

Separately, Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Political issues and development plans of the constituency were discussed during the meeting. Aftab Siddiqui appreciated the prime minister’s initiative to build low cost housing to provide affordable housing to the middle and lower class in the country.