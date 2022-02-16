Cold, cloudy weather expected in most upper areas

LAHORE: Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts; however, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that cold and cloudy weather was expected in most upper areas of the country. However, light rain/light snowfall was likely at isolated places in Potohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas while cold and dry weather was expected elsewhere in the country.