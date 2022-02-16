Times Higher Education yearly ranking: AWKUM maintains top position among varsities

PESHAWAR: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has maintained its top position among Pakistan’s young universities for the second consecutive year as the Times Higher Education Young University Ranking-2022 was released.

AWKUM stays at 187th position among the world’s young universities. This year a list of 790 universities has been released which is almost double the 475 institutions ranked for the year 2021. Apart from AWKUM, Hazara University is the second young university of KP which has found a position among the top 10 universities of the country that have found a place on the world ranking list.

The Hazara University stays at the 200th number in the list and is number 4 in Pakistan after International Islamic University which is on number 194 in the list and second in the country and Government College University Faisalabad, which is on number 197 in the list and third in the country. A total of 34 Pakistani universities have made it to the list of 790 world institutions.