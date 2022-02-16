Software developed for transparent allotment of GORs: Punjab minister

LAHORE: A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja regarding the allotment policy of government residences 2021. Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Syed Ali Murtaza gave a briefing on allotment policy. The meeting considered steps to mould the policy as per the recommendations of Punjab Assembly. The meeting quashed discrimination in allotment between the officers of the Punjab Assembly and the Civil Secretariat and adopted a uniform policy for the both the cadres. Addressing the meeting, Basharat said that software has been developed for transparency in allotment of government residences and the issue of allotment in GORs would be resolved on fast tracks. “Construction of new GORs is being planned on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister to address the accommodation shortage for civil servants”, minister said.