Allies stand with govt, says Sarwar

LAHORE: An NGO has donated computers and other equipment to the Government College University (GCU) Lahore Centre for Special Students (GCU-CSS) for the physically-challenged students.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar chaired the ceremony to hand over the “Technology Package” to the GCU-CSS, while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor laid stress on providing maximum facilities to the physically-challenged students in educational institutions. He believed that these students should be given jobs on a priority basis.

The governor appreciated the work of Vision Without Barriers President Moaz Khan and Vice-President Lt Col (r) Hamed Khan and donor Taveer Ahmed. Prof Zaidi said that students with special needs required additional assistance in the form of equipment and training.

Meanwhile, talking to media, the governor said had opposition parties on the same page they would not have announced separate protest marches. The government has no threat from the opposition who make claims every other day.

All the allies stand with the government regardless of difference of opinion on certain matters. Political parties should give priority to national interests over personal ones. Talking to media, Ch Sarwar said the opposition had already carried out a long march and still there was no threat to government from the long march of PDM or PPP.

The PML-Q has made it clear that it was with the government. And the rest of the coalition was also standing with the government. The government and the coalition were united but there was a clear division in the opposition. It's not on one page on any issue, he added.