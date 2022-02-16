Rs39 billion okayed for youth business loans

Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Tuesday said the government had approved Rs39 billion for Kamyab Jawan Business Loans to benefit around 25,700 youth, who had qualified for the soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

During a news conference here, the SAPM urged the youth engaged with the media industry to become part of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) to apply for soft loans to establish their own businesses with a kickstart amount.

He said under the programme over 2,000 tractors were distributed among the youth working in the agriculture sector in order to facilitate the farmers with the aim to boost the sector. He said the tractor distribution scheme would be expanded to 10,000 tractors in the first phase.

The SAPM said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was working on youth development initiatives and also ensuring the best employment opportunities. He said the government has allocated Rs100 billion for the disbursement of soft loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme and was distributing three to four billion rupees per month to around 3,000 young entrepreneurs which would be expanded to disburse eight to 10 billion rupees.

Dar said in the third phase of the ‘Skills for All’ (Hunarmand Pakistan) scholarships program, over 400,000 youth has applied whereas around 60,000 youth would be provided scholarships for various courses in traditional and high-tech trades. He said the Federal government has supported the youth of Sind province and allocated 13,000 skills scholarships for them that have exceeded 35,000 whereas soft loans worth Rs8 billion had been disbursed among the qualifying youth.

“We want sports to become a part of the national economy, so that it may attract and provide jobs to the youth in this sector. Pakistan’s target is to participate at the Commonwealth Games and bring laurels for the nation whereas three sports talent hunt drives would be initiated to select the best athletes of hockey, wrestling, and weight lifting that would be trained to participate at global forums,” he said.

The SAPM said the programme had conducted football trials across the country and chose 20 football stars, whereas the trials concluded last week in Karachi. He said the disbursement of business loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme had been accelerated to facilitate the maximum number of youth in the country.