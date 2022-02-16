Shafqat orders increase in Kamyab Jawan Programme quota for AJK

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday directed Chairman of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Syed Javed Hasan to enhance the Kamyab Jawan Programme quota of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from two to five per cent.

He issued the directions at the request of AJK Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai during a meeting with minister Shafqat Mahmood to discuss education-related matters. Shafqat also ordered Chairman NAVTTC to set up smart labs in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Assuring the maximum cooperation to AJK Education minister, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood remarked that the incumbent government was enhancing the employment opportunities with Kamyab Jawan Programme as graduates having skills were succeeded to secure jobs easily as compared to graduates without skills.

The NAVTTC chairman said for 50,000 positions of the third batch, 4,00,000 candidates applied amongst which 140,000 candidates were graduates.

He said the NAVTTC was also conducting classes of hi-tech digital training in 45 AJK educational institutions, while the Matric-Tech programme had been started in three institutions in which 1,500 students had been enrolled.