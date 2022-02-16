Public belief in govt policies ups in last decade: survey

KARACHI: As many as 45 per cent of respondents of the survey disapproved of government policies terming the country heading in the wrong direction, while 43pc found nothing wrong with the policy framework. The current survey found an improvement in the disapproval ratings as compared to a previous survey on the same issue in 2011 when 79pc respondents found fault with the country’s direction. Most women and people from urban areas are wary of the current situation.

The Gallup Pakistan conducted an opinion poll from Dec 2 to Jan15, 2022 involving over 1,800 people from a cross-section of people across gender, age and urban-rural brackets. Around 45pc respondents considered the country headed in the wrong direction, while 43 found nothing wrong with the direction and 12pc did not answer the question. The current survey found an improvement in the disapproval ratings as compared to a previous survey on the same issue in 2011 when 79pc respondents found fault with the country’s direction.

More respondents from the urban areas, 48pc than 43pc from the rural areas, disapproved of the policies. Of the sample population, 46 pc women 43 pc men considered the country headed in the wrong direction. Whereas, 45pc men and 41pc women found nothing wrong with the country. When the same question was put across over a particular demographic bracket, 50pc respondents under 30 years of age found no reason to worry about in the country, while 41pc expressed concern over the situation. But 47pc of those over 30 years found the circumstances to be wary of.