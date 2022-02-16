Dr Nimirta committed suicide, concludes inquiry report

SUKKUR: The judicial inquiry into Dr Nimirta Chandani's death has concluded that the doctor committed suicide as there was no evidence to support foul play.

According to a judicial inquiry report, the copy of which is available with The News, Dr Nimirta Chandani, a final year student of Bibi Asifa Dental Medical College Larkana, committed suicide due to harsh behavior of parents and estranged relationship with her classmate.

The report stated that Nimirta was liberal while her parents were conservative. Besides, she was betrayed by her classmate. These factors led her to go into a severe mental stress and she ultimately committed suicide.

The post-mortem report issued by Dr Amrita was complicated as it failed to ascertain if she committed suicide or was murdered, stated the report which also recommended action against Dr Amrita.

The report also recommended an inquiry against Alishan Memon who informed Mahran Abro, a class fellow of Nimirta about her death at around 10am in the morning whereas she had met her two female class fellows during 11-12 noon.

The judicial inquiry report which was submitted at the home department Sindh further revealed that there were no torture marks on Nimirta’s body nor any evidence of murder was detected.

Dr Nimirta was in critical condition when the door of her room was broke open. Her legs were intertwined, eyes were not fully open. Her roommates splashed water on her face but she could not regain consciousness. Nimirta was rushed to hospital which pronounced her dead, the report mentioned.

The report also pointed out the shortcomings of the university as well. “Due to non-interlocking of hostel doors, Dr Nimirta’s room was forcibly broken into and many students entered the room,” which caused damaging of forensic evidence such as fingerprints.

The judicial inquiry, conducted by District and Session Judge Larkana Iqbal Maitlo, recorded statements of 45 persons, including students, college administration and police officials. The report consisted of 18 pages and had been submitted to the home department on Nov 30, 2019.

Ironically, the judicial inquiry report has not been released yet despite a lapse of more than two years after its submission to the home department nor the recommendations proposed by the judicial commission have been implemented.

The judicial inquiry report also mentioned that a man’s DNA was found on the clothes of Nimirta, but the person in question was not identified. The dead body of Nimirta, a final year student, was recovered on Nov 15, 2019 from Chandaka Medical College Larkana.