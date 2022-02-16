Work on optical character recognition in Urdu language in progress

ISLAMABAD: The National Language Promotion Department has been working on optical character recognition (OCR) machine translation, speech recognition, speech creation and other modern linguistics features with regard to Urdu language.

An-all important project of Urdu language, entitled “National Language Processing Laboratory” has been initiated by the department. A meeting chaired by the Director General, Dr. Rauf Parekh, held in this regard, was attended by Dr Rashid Hameed, Mehboob Khan Bugti, Arif Hussain, Ghulam Rasool Tahir and experts working on the project, says a press release issued here.

The experts displayed the basic work so far completed in connection with “Machine Translation”. The director general said that keeping in pace with information technology was essential for the progress and survival of languages in the 21st century.

The National Language Promotion Department initiated the project of “National Language Processing Laboratory” against this backdrop, after the approval of the government. The meeting decided that the project would be formally launched soon.