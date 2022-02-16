Bhand community ends sit-in after suspects arrested

KARACHI: The protesters carrying the bodies of five slain relatives killed over a land dispute ended their 60-hour-long sit-in on National Highway after an FIR was registered against 17 suspects belonging to the Zardari tribe.

The murder FIR of five persons belonging to Bhand community was registered at Mirzapur police station, district Shaheed Benazirabad on the complaint of Mohammad Aban under sections of 302, 324,147,148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code against Mohsin Zardari, Shahzado Zardari, Abid Zardari, Ali Mohammad, Muqeem Zardari, Nawaz Zardari, Mushtaq, Haq Nawaz, Ghulam Mustafa, Imran and others.

On the other hand, the first information report (FIR) of slain police official Hameed Khoso was registered against three nominated accused Umeed Ali, Barkat, and Manzoor from Zardari tribe, 10 unknown accused of Bhand community and other unknown under the sections of murder and anti-terrorism.

The SSP Ameer Saud Magsi, reached the site of the protest and requested the protesters to end their sit-in. The SSP said seven of the nominated accused have been arrested with the weapons used in the crime, while others including Abid Zardari and Mohsin Zardari will soon be arrested.

Upon the assurance of SSP and other officials, the protesters announced to end their sit-in with a warning to resume it in case the remaining culprits were not arrested within a week time.

According to credible sources, former Sindh law minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, PPP MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Syed Zain Shah of the SUP, Deputy Commissioner Amir Panhwar and SSP Ameer Saud Magsi mediated between the two sides (Zardari tribe and Bhand community) on the sidelines of the protest.

Leader of the Opposition Haleem Adil Shaikh and Advisor to Prime Minister Arbab Ghulam Raheem also visited the sit-in site and assured protesters of their support. The sources said that talks remained successful after Bhands were given the major portion of the land, 800 acres, arrest of the nominated accused and adequate compensation for the families of the victims.

Later, the bodies were buried in their ancestral village Mohammad Ismal Bhand on Tuesday and funerals were attended by several hundred people from different areas of the province. Earlier, on February 12, five persons of Bhand community and a police Sub-Inspector Hameed Khoso were killed in an armed attack due to a land dispute between Zardari tribe and Bhand community near Qazi Ahmad district Shaheed Benazirabad.