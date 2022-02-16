4 COVID-19 deaths from Pindi, 221 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi :The fifth wave of coronavirus illness, the COVID-19 outbreak that hit the population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district much harder has started losing intensity to a significant extent as in the last week, the average number of patients tested positive from the region per day has dropped down to 251 that had gone up to over 1,560 in the last week of January this year.

In the last one week, as many as 1,761 new patients have been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi making an average of around 251 cases per day while from January 24 to 30, as many as 10,950 new cases were added to the dashboards of the federal capital and Rawalpindi making an average of 1,564 confirmed cases per day.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the virus claimed as many as four more lives from the region, all from Rawalpindi district while 221 new patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

To date, a total of 175,725 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 2,297 have lost their lives. On Tuesday, there were a total of 5,384 active cases of the disease in ICT and Rawalpindi district combined while on February 1, the number of active cases was 18,028.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed no life from the federal capital from where 999 patients had already lost their lives due to the illness while another 165 confirmed cases have been reported from ICT taking the tally to 133,277 of which 127,644 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT was 4,634 on Tuesday.

From Rawalpindi, another four patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours which has taken the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 from the district to 1,298. As many as 56 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 42,448 of which 40,400 have achieved a cure.

Of 750 active cases of the illness from the district on Tuesday, as many as 52 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 698.