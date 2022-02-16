25 beggars arrested

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police crackdown against professional beggars was in full swing as police on Tuesday conducted raids in different areas and 25 professional beggars were sent behind the bars.
According to the police spokesman, the beggars were not only affecting the traffic flow by standing at various city roads but also causing accidents.
He informed that Rawalpindi city police on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Wasim Riaz, had constituted special squads to launch operations against professional beggars. He said the anti-beggary squads were conducting operations and taking action in accordance with the law against professional beggars. --
