Islamabad: Literary organisation Zawia in collaboration with the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) organised a condolence reference for eminent writer, critic, and poet Mumtaz Ahmad Sheikh.

The event, which took place on the premises of the PAL here, was attended by PAL chairman Dr. Yousaf Khushk, Zawia president Mahboob Zafar and noted scholar Akhtar Raza Saleemi.

In his opening remarks, the PAL chairman paid a glowing tribute to the literary services of Mumtaz Sheikh.

He said the PAL has initiated a series of seminars and references to highlight the contributions of prominent scholars and pay them tribute.

Expressing grief over the death of Mumtaz Ahmed Sheikh, who was also Editor-in-Chief of Literary Magazine, Loh, the PAL chairman said that he was a knowledgeable, polite, dignified, and polite man and he was also a mature columnist, poet, and successful businessman.

Under his magazine, he also published special issues in fiction, novels, and other genres which were of great scientific value.