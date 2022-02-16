Education empowers people: Afridi

Islamabad: Education empowers people to excel in life and achieve their goals and thus, contributing to national development, said Adviser to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi.

"Islam has laid great emphasis on education and it was our collective responsibility to equip children with the ornament of education, science, and technology to accelerate the pace of economic growth. It is our collective responsibility to equip children with education, especially scientific and technological knowledge and skills, to accelerate the pace of economic growth," he told the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed School of the Overseas Pakistan Foundation (OPF) here.

The PM's aide said children were the future of Pakistan and it was collective responsibility as parents, teachers, and academia to focus on their character-building and career counselling imperative to explore their hidden talent besides enabling them to excel in their selected professions.

He said the government was promoting quality education, science, and technology for sustainable economic growth and development in the country.

Afridi said the government for the first time has constitutionally empowered overseas Pakistanis by giving them the right to vote to them through a landmark constitutional amendment passed by the incumbent government.