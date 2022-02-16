Footballer Sala felt pressure over transfer before plane death, inquest hears

LONDON: Emiliano Sala felt under “a lot of pressure” to complete a transfer to the Premier League shortly before he died in a plane crash as he headed to his new club, an inquest heard on Tuesday.

The Argentina-born striker was joining Cardiff, then in the English top-flight, in a $20 million switch from French Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Dorset Coroner’s Court, in southern England, heard that the 28-year-old was on board a private plane flying from Nantes to the Welsh capital on the evening of January 21, 2019 when it crashed in the English Channel, close to Guernsey.