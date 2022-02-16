Ladies turn out in full force for Valentine’s Golf Match

KARACHI: The quartet of Fawzia Naqvi, Daniya Syed, Yumna Moin and Zufsha Yasin won the Ladies Valentine's Golf Match here at the Karachi Golf Club recently.

Played on the Texas Scramble format, the match hosted by Fawzia Naqvi, Lady Captain KGC, attracted several four-member teams. The winning team carded a net score of 28.75. The team consisting of Abiha Syed, Laila Khan, Suhyun and Soha Wasti finished as the runners-up.

Bilal Rafi Munir, Captain KGC, was the chief guest at the well-attended prize distribution ceremony which was followed by a scrumptious brunch.