Maxwell magic sees Australia beat SL and seal T20 series

CANBERRA: Glenn Maxwell slammed 39 off 25 balls as a dominant Australia thumped Sri Lanka by six wickets to win their third straight Twenty20 clash and seal the series in Canberra on Tuesday.
The world champions have an unassailable 3-0 lead with two games to play after taking the opening match by 20 runs then clinching the second in a thrilling super over finish after it ended in a tie.
They made a slow start chasing 122 to win at Manuka Oval, losing two early wickets before skipper Aaron Finch (35) and the big-hitting Maxwell steadied the ship.
They achieved the target with 19 balls to spare and the loss of four wickets.
Australia made three changes for the game, with Mitchell Starc returning and Ashton Agar and Daniel Sams given an opportunity, with Finch hailing the depth of the squad.
“That’s one thing we’ve been trying to expose a little bit more, shuffling guys around to get more information on the depth of the squad,” he said. “And it’s looking really good at the moment.”
With Sri Lanka needing victory to keep the series alive, they struck 17 off the first two overs after being sent into bat.
But they got bogged down by Australia’s economical bowling, crawling to 121 for six with skipper Dasun Shanaka making 39 and Kane Richardson bagging 3-21.
Their prospect of pulling off a victory was hampered by star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga testing positive for Covid-19 before the match and speedster Nuwan Thushara pulling up injured after bowling only seven balls.
Score Board
Australia won the toss
Sri Lanka Innings
Nissanka c Sams b Maxwell 16
Gunathilaka c Hazlewood b Richardson 9
Asalanka c †Wade b Richardson 6
Mendis c & b Agar 4
Chandimal† b Richardson 25
Shanaka (c) not out 39
Chamika c Inglis b Hazlewood 8
Chameera not out 5
Extra: (b 4, nb 1, w 4) 9
Total: (20 Ov, RR: 6.05) 121/6
Did not bat: Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara
Fall: 1-17, 2.1 ov 2-23, 2.5 ov 3-38, 6.3 ov 4-40, 7.2 ov 5-87, 16.1 ov 6-115, 19.3 ov
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-30-0 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-31-1 Kane Richardson 4-0-21-3 Daniel Sams 3-0-18-0 Ashton Agar 4-0-14-1 Glenn Maxwell 1-0-3-1
Australia Innings (Target: 122 runs)
McDermott c Asalanka b Theekshana 0
Agar lbw b Theekshana 13
Finch (c) c Asalanka b Vandersay 35
Maxwell c Mendis b Theekshana 39
Inglis not out 21
Stoinis not out 12
Extras: (lb 3, nb 1) 4
Total: (16.5 Ov, RR: 7.36) 124/4
Did not bat: Matthew Wade †, Daniel Sams, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood
Fall: 1-0, 0.1 ov 2-26, 4.4 ov 3-76, 10.4 ov 4-102, 14.1 ov
Bowling: Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-24-3 Nuwan Thushara 1.1-0-10-0 Chamika Karunaratne 2.5-0-22-0 Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-22-0 Jeffrey Vandersay 4-0-32-1 Dasun Shanaka 0.5-0-11-0
Result: Australia won by 6 wickets (with 19 balls remaining)
Man of the match: Kane Richardson (AUS)
Umpires: Rod Tucker, Shawn Craig
