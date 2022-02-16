Hamid, Hasheesh keep Pak hopes alive in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: Hasheesh Kumar and Hamid Israr Gul accounted for foreign players, keeping Pakistan hopes alive in the ITF Pakistan Elaan Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial World Junior Tennis Championship at the PTF Complex Courts Tuesday.

Hasheesh overwhelmed Aldiyar Abzhan (Kazakhstan) 6-1, 6-2 while Hamid Israr Gul outplayed Adilbek Myrzaguzhin (Kazakhstan) 6-1, 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals.

Hasheesh got off to a flying start at the beginning of the match and did not allow his opponent to settle down, finishing the set 6-1 by breaking the 2nd and 4th game of Aldiyar. Hasheesh continued the same pressure to wrap up the match in just 46 minutes, winning the second set easily.

In yet another intriguing battle, unseeded qualifier Mehmet Onur Turgut (Turkey) eliminated second seed Nikita Safonov (Russia) in a straight-set match 6-4, 6-0 in the second round.

Meanwhile, unseeded Taira Abildayeva (Kazakhstan) tamed third seed Tamara Ermakova (Russia) 6-3 2-0 (retd) in the girls’ event.

Taira won the first set easily 6-3 by breaking the 1st and 9th game of Tamara. Tamara then was forced to retire as she was having an ankle sprain Grade-1 injury. Unseeded Eunsoo Lee (Korea) defeated 4th seed Olga Sorochkina (Russia) in a well contested straight-set match 6-3, 7-6(1). Unseeded Semi Zeb Khan pairing with Hasheesh Kumar qualified for the quarter-final beating second seeded duo of Aldiyar Abzhan (Kazakhstan) and Nikita Safonov (Russia) in an exciting three-set match 4-6, 6-2, 10-1 to qualify for quarter-finals in the boys’ doubles event.

Results: Boys’ singles second round: Ivan Iutkin (RUS) bt Liviu Popirlan (ROU) 6-0, 6-1; Aril Kayra Tuna (TUR) bt Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Bilal Asim (PAK) bt Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) 2-6, 6-2, 7-5; Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) bt Aldiyar Abzhan (KAZ) 6-1, 6-2; Dev Kanbarhimatch (ROU) bt Ahmad Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-1, 6-2; Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) bt Adilbek Myrzaguzhin (KAZ) 6-1, 6-2; Mehmet Onur Turgut (TUR) bt Nikita Safonov (RUS) 6-4, 6-0; Ruslan Serazhetdinow (RUS) bt Mars Argun (TUR) 6-2, 6-2.

Girls’ singles second round: Yeon Joo Cha (KOR) bt Avrora Volkova (RUS) 6-1, 6-1; Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) bt Aleksandra Bortnichek (RUS) 6-0, 6-1; Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) bt Tamara Ermakova (RUS) 6-3, 2-0(rtd.) Sa Rang Lim (KOR) bt Munisa Ashurbekova (UZB) 6-2, 6-0; Seo Hyeon Park (KOR) bt Natalia Zaman (PAK) 6-0, 6-0; Eunsoo Lee (KOR) bt Olga Sorochkina (RUS) 6-4, 7-6(1); Melisa Ugur (TUR) bt Renata Garaeva (RUS) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Tatyana Chsherbakova bt Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-1, 6-0.

Boys’ doubles first round: Muhammad Talha Khan (PAK) & Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (PAK) bt Adilbek Myrzaguzhin (KAZ) & Huzamia Abdul Rehman (PAK) 6-7(5), 6-4, 10-8; Bilal Asim (PAK) & Ahmad Nael Qurehsi (PAK) bt Mars Argun (TUR) & Muhammad Zaryab Khan (PAK) 6-3, 3-6, 10-5; Shehryaar Anees (PAK) & Asad Zaman (PAK) bt Zein Ionescu (CAN) & Muaz Malik (USA) 6-3, 6-2; Ivan Iutkin (RUS) & Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) bt Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) & Maciej Zarebski (POL) 6-2, 6-0; Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) & Haseesh Kumar (PAK) bt Aldiyar Abzhan (KAZ) & Nikita Safonov (RUS) 4-6, 6-2 10-1; Abdul Hanan (PAK) & Liviu Popirlan (ROU) bt Evaan Lithra (IND) & Ibrahim Sohail (PAK) 6-0, 6-1.