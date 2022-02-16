Shadab hopes for quick recovery

LAHORE: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has opened up after suffering an injury during his side’s match against Karachi Kings on Monday.

Shadab was unable to bowl his full quota of four overs during the match and had to go off the field in the second innings.

“Unfortunately I don’t know the extent of my injury yet. Please pray for me and my team,” Shadab tweeted after the match.

However, despite Shadab’s absence, Islamabad managed to win a thrilling contest against Karachi by just one run.

The defeat for Karachi, which was their seventh in a row, also meant that the Babar Azam-led unit can no longer qualify for the playoffs.

Shadab’s injury will be a cause of concern for United as he has been in top form in the seventh season of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).