Breeding hate

This refers to the editorial, ‘March of hatred’ (February 15). A man from Khanewal was lynched by a mob over blasphemy allegations, another was rescued from a similar fate in Faisalabad. Our society is in a dire need of some introspection to understand how horrific it is to violate human rights. Raising slogans to be ready to die, vandalising public property, committing inhumane murders, attacking the police are things no religion can ask of its believers.
Hadia Haniya
Nankana Sahib
