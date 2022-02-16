Political gimmick

The opposition parties’ decision to send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing by a no-trust motion is an unwise one, as the incumbent has already completed over three years of his term. The right thing to do would be to let him complete the remainder of his term so that he finds no excuse for justifying his failure.
It seems that Imran Khan wants to paint himself to be a political martyr to get a new political life before contesting in the upcoming elections. One hopes that the opposition will not give him this opportunity.
Nazeer Alam Nazeer
Karachi
