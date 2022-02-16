Careless caretakers

It is unfortunate that almost all our institutions are negligent of their duties despite the fact that countless helpless citizens have faced problems due to their callousness.
Recently an under-construction building in the city’s posh neighbourhood collapsed while concrete was being poured onto it. It is suggested that the roof collapsed onto the contractor of the said project due to an insufficient use of iron bars and the poor quality of the material used for construction. The man died while several others were injured. All government bodies and departments should fulfil their duties and keep a thorough check and balance upon such projects to avoid similar accidents in the future.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
