Power of unions

There is an increase in extremism in the universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which has led to an increase in violence in each campus. Student unions cannot solve all our problems. They can, however, give voices to marginalised students to discuss issues that affect their lives, including unfair increases in tuition fees, degradation of teaching standards, and rampant sexual harassment.

They can also train students in the art of speaking, critical thinking and negotiation. After several incidents of violence across KP, it has become necessary for the provincial government to restore student unions with a reformed agenda of stopping violence on university campuses. This can be done by setting a minimum CGPA requirement, enforcing attendance in classes and other reforming strategies. Any struggle for improving the state of the country will remain incomplete without the representation of smart, courageous and aware students.

Qasim Pirzada

Peshawar