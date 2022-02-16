Stemming the rot

The recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan have once again drawn the national media’s attention to this troubled part of Pakistan. The province covers 42 percent of the country’s area and has around 12 million residents. Its trough terrain is inhospitable, posing serious security challenges. The province has always been a test for the state. In the wake of the recent National Security Policy, which aims to shift the country’s policy from geopolitics to geo-economics, it has become ever more vital for the country to pay attention to Balochistan, which has tremendous potential for tourism and has been the major source of natural gas across the country.

CPEC, which is deemed to be a game changer by many, also relies heavily on Balochistan’s stability for its success. It is unfortunate that despite Balochistan’s amazing profile, it is far behind other provinces in terms of progress and prosperity. This economic imbalance sometimes breeds discontent in people. The province’s social make up which treats loyalty to tribal heads as a matter of paramount importance also makes it easier for terrorists to infiltrate the region. It seems as though the state has a big task on their hands and needs to think out of the box to deal with the long-standing issues of this province to bring stability to the region and the country.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Victoria, Australia