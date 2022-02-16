Medical malady

Students from three different medical colleges of Balochistan have been protesting in front of the Quetta Press Club for several weeks against the special test arranged by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for students already enrolled in medical colleges. Students who fail the additional examinations will be de-seated. These students claim that this is not included in the rules and regulations.
Some argue that this new rule may end up causing a loss of three or four years of study. However, despite widespread protests, hunger strikes and the fact that students have not been attending classes since protests began, the commission refuses to review its decision. The relevant authorities should take steps to secure the future of these students.
Shoaib A Haleem
Quetta
