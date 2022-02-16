No justice for Qandeel

We once again have a situation where an ‘honour killing’ results in an acquittal for the accused, according to a verdict delivered by an appeals court in Multan. The fact that this comes in the extremely high-profile case of Qandeel Baloch is still more shocking – given the years that have gone by since the young woman was reported to have been murdered by her own brother, in the name of ‘honour’. The case had made headlines around the world and led to much debate about how our society treats any woman that dares to go beyond the narrow norms on ‘decency’, ‘purity’ and ‘respect’ set for women in the country. Qandeel Baloch, an aspiring actor and social media star, and a woman who had broken the rules that are strictly applied to women’s bodies, was strangled to death in 2016. In his confession at the time, her brother had said that her social media posts were bringing the family ‘dishonour’. His remorseless confession is in the public domain and one would have thought would have been sufficient enough to indict him for her murder.

Indeed, there was some sense of justice when Waseem was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder in 2019. And yet, six years after her death, he has been acquitted. A change in Pakistan’s laws on ‘honour killing’ had suggested that compounding a crime of this nature was not possible even if guardians of the victim – in this case, Qandeel’s parents – were to forgive the perpetrator. While Qandeel’s lawyers are set to appeal the verdict, it is a shame that we find ourselves again and again in such a situation – a woman murdered, her accused killer or killers pardoned either by the family or (in what is much worse) by the courts.

Qandeel was not the first nor the last woman to be killed in the name of honour in Pakistan. A disturbing report published in this newspaper justa few days back had revealed that that in the last six months 2,439 women were raped, 9,529 were kidnapped, while 90 women were killed on the name of honour in Punjab. This is data from just one province, and there may be many others that are never reported from across the country. The acquittal in Qandeel’s case – one of the most high-profile ‘honour’ killings in recent times – highlights the uphill battle women in the country face. When even in death they are denied justice, what hope is there for those living the daily grind of domestic abuse and sexual violence? The changes made in the ‘honour killings’ laws over the years have been welcome amendments, but are of little use if they remain mere words on statute books. To some this may be just be about one woman, but for the many women of Pakistan – those that march for their rights, those that step out of their homes to work, and those that are confined to their homes – whose persons are made to bear the burden of carrying a whole family or clan or tribe’s ‘honour’, this acquittal is a reminder that justice is still a long way away.