MoU signed to raise crop yields

PESHAWAR: KPK government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fatime Fertilizer to promote awareness among local farmers to maximise their crop yield through a balanced application of fertilizer.

The agriculture department of the provincial government signed the pact with the company at a local hotel in the city, where officials from both sides were present.

The accord signing was termed as an important step to highlight the significance of a balanced use of fertilizer that could help farmers to reduce their input costs as well as maximize their average crop yield and profitability.

Balanced application of fertilizer is globally recognized as a well-known as a major cost and performance determinant for food production, and experts recommend it to improve fertilizer use efficiency. It is also essential to achieve agriculture sustainability and enhance nutrient profile of a soil.

Speaking at the event, Naseerullah Khan, head of technical services at Fatima Fertilizer, said there was a significant gap between potential and actual crop yield in the country, adding that reducing the gap could fetch opportunities to protect the national food security and improve small-scale farmers’ economic status and prosperity.