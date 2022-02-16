MoU signed to raise crop yields

PESHAWAR: KPK government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fatime Fertilizer to promote awareness among local farmers to maximise their crop yield through a balanced application of fertilizer.
The agriculture department of the provincial government signed the pact with the company at a local hotel in the city, where officials from both sides were present.
The accord signing was termed as an important step to highlight the significance of a balanced use of fertilizer that could help farmers to reduce their input costs as well as maximize their average crop yield and profitability.
Balanced application of fertilizer is globally recognized as a well-known as a major cost and performance determinant for food production, and experts recommend it to improve fertilizer use efficiency. It is also essential to achieve agriculture sustainability and enhance nutrient profile of a soil.
Speaking at the event, Naseerullah Khan, head of technical services at Fatima Fertilizer, said there was a significant gap between potential and actual crop yield in the country, adding that reducing the gap could fetch opportunities to protect the national food security and improve small-scale farmers’ economic status and prosperity.
KARACHI: Maldivian High Commissioner to Pakistan Farzana Zahir on Tuesday invited Pakistan businessmen to invest in...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs700 per tola on Tuesday.According to data released by All Sindh...
LAHORE: Most of the experts advise the government to protect consumers, although it is the government itself that...
WASHINGTON: US producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January amid a surge in the cost of hospital...
Askari Bank Limited has reported a 10.5 percent fall in its full-year net profit, owing to a decline in mark-up...
KARACHI: Hub Power Company Ltd on Tuesday reported a 24.7 percent fall in its half-year net profit, owing to an...
Comments