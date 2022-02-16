Gold down Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs700 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs125,700 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs601 to Rs107,767.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $5 to $1,851 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.

Local jewelers said the gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai market.