Political prudence

LAHORE: Most of the experts advise the government to protect consumers, although it is the government itself that exploits consumers more through its inefficient utilities.

Pakistan is part of the global community. One expects its planner to follow the best practices in vogue in numerous countries, including those in our region.

But, we are best is bad practices, be it corruption, mob vigilantism or willingness to pay our taxes. Take for instance the case of high utility rates in Pakistan.

There is no justification for higher power and energy rates than Pakistan’s immediate neighbours. India and Bangladesh are as dependent or more dependent on imports of petroleum products and gas than Pakistan.

Why are these countries providing utilities to their consumers and businesses at much cheaper rates than Pakistan? Most of the power and gas supplies in these countries, like Pakistan, are also handled by the public sector.

Difference lies in corruption and incompetency, which are rampant in Pakistan. We knew that the gas needs would continue to increase in Pakistan because of depleting domestic reserves, but our planners failed to plan LNG imports in advance.

Instead, they buy the floating LNG cargo that is invariably available at a higher price. If we look at gas theft, its percentage is higher in Pakistan than India or Bangladesh. In the same way, power theft in Pakistan is extremely high.

No argument on the size of the country can be forwarded. India is eight times larger than Pakistan in area, while Bangladesh is a much smaller country.

Both have managed to keep power theft at a much lower level than our country. Another issue is that of recovery of both power and gas bills.

The defaults on payments are not restricted to the public sector, but also to industries and domestic consumers. This is a Pakistan specific issue, as nowhere else consumers are let off on power and gas defaults.

Even the connections of the defaulters are severed after the default amount has increased to an unreasonable level. Uncleared bills of both power and gas companies exceed rupees one trillion.

The issues of clearance of dues and power and energy theft have been tackled by other regional economies through better governance.

Look at the public sector enterprises. Railways in India is the main vehicle of goods transportation that has cut the cost of doing business appreciably. India inherited the same railway infrastructure that Pakistan got after independence in 1947.

Our Railway operations are inefficient and mostly tilted towards passenger traffic; although, we have an adequate road transport system and network that competes and beats Railways even in long routes like Karachi-Lahore or Islamabad-Karachi.

All passenger trains operate in loss, still almost 30 percent of the passengers being current or retired employees travel for free. Then the loss-making entity provides huge discounts to journalists and armed personnel.

These cumulative losses are borne by the federal government. Surprisingly, road transport is the most expensive in Pakistan, but the Railways never seriously challenged road transporters by operating regular goods train services the same way it operates its passenger train service (every passenger train leaves on scheduled time daily irrespective of the number of passengers it carries). If railroad goods transportation service is operated under the same principle, most of the businesses would shift to Railways for freighting their goods. The transport cost would be cut by 2-3 times, and thus will also reduce the cost of businesses.

We lack a national economic agenda, the unions in the power sector utilities are deadly against privatisation and continue to operate inefficiently. The vested interests that do not pay their utility bills still ensure that their services continue.

Defaulters, both in the public and private sector consume power or gas lavishly as they do not intend to pay their dues. The misuse of power and gas does not bother consumers that pay small bribes for theft.

All political parties, whether in power or opposition lack the will to bring to book the thieves and defaulters as they belong to both sides of the political divide. In our neighboring economies, the political forces recognised early the importance of a national economic agenda.

They may differ on ideology and political matters. Economic policies in Israel remain unchanged irrespective of the party in power- and Israel is a force to reckon with in the global economy. Khalida Zia and Hasina Wajid of Bangladesh pursue the same economic agenda when in power but ideologically both are far apart.

Bangladesh’s textile exports are higher than our total exports. Indian politicians realised the importance of consistency in economic policies rather late. Indian economic growth has moved from slow till 1990 to high growth in the last 30 years.

Indian Congress and Bharatia Janta Party pursue the same economic policies no matter who assumes power. We need the same commitment from our politicians.