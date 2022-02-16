AKBL annual profit falls 10.5pc

Askari Bank Limited (AKBL) has reported a 10.5 percent fall in its full-year net profit, owing to a decline in mark-up income.

In a consolidated statement to the PSX, the bank reported a net profit of Rs9.716 billion for the year ended December 31, down from Rs10.857 billion the previous year. The bank skipped any dividend for this period.

Earnings per share came in at Rs7.71, compared with Rs8.61 last year. The bank said its mark-up income for the year fell to Rs77.569 billion, compared with Rs79.118 billion a year earlier. Provisions for the period increased to Rs2.81 billion, compared to Rs644.31 million last year that dropped the profits.