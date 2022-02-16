HUBCO half-year profit declines 25pc

KARACHI: Hub Power Company Ltd (HUBCO) on Tuesday reported a 24.7 percent fall in its half-year net profit, owing to an increase in operating cost.

In a consolidated statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs12.716 billion for the half-year ended December 31, down from Rs16.888 billion the previous year. The company skipped any payout for this period.

Earnings per share came in at Rs9.41, compared with Rs12.60 last year. The company said its revenue for the half-year rose to Rs46.267 billion, compared with Rs26.791 billion a year earlier.

However, operating costs also increased to Rs30.46 billion, compared with Rs10.913 billion last year, which reduced the profit margins.

For the quarter ended December 31, the company posted a net profit of Rs5.02 billion, down from Rs8.447 billion recorded during the same period last year.

For the quarter, EPS was recorded at Rs3.7 down from Rs6.32 recorded during the same period last year.

Sunny Kumar, an analyst at Topline Securities, said the earnings came lower-than-industry expectations due to the loss recorded on account of share of associate namely China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC). “To recall, one unit (660MW) of CPHGC has been non-operational since July 2021 (due to) a lightening strike, which had caused damage to the transformer,” he added.