Stocks inch up tracking global trends

Stocks on Tuesday ended flat after trading in range for the most of the day mostly in view of higher world commodity prices and geopolitical uncertainty; however, easing Russia-Ukraine tensions improved the sentiment in the later hours, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index ticked up 87.61 points or 0.19 percent to 45,731.70 points, exploring a high and a low of 45,803.05 and 45,502.93 points during the session.

JS Research in its market wrap said trading started on a bearish note, but sentiment improved in the later hours after news started pouring in that Russia had pulled its troops back from Ukraine's borders.

Moreovre, international oil prices also took an intraday dip from the high of $96.5, the brokerage said.

“Going forward, market is expected to remain range-bound and hence it is recommended to book profits at current levels,” analysts at JS Research suggested.

KSE-30 Shares Index moved up by a meagre 12.52 points or 0.07 percent to 17,803.96 points against 17,791.44 points.

Traded shares increased 87 million to 274.57 million from 187.80 million, while trading value rose to Rs6.75 billion from Rs5.94 billion.

Market capital expanded to Rs7.817 trillion from Rs7.802 trillion.

Around 200 companies posted gains, 118 losses, while 18 ended neutral.

Topline Securities Ltd said equities closed slightly higher after a sideways opening as the market traded in a tight range.

Investors mostly trod with caution because of geopolitical situation and higher world commodities prices, the brokerage said.

On the results front, HUBC announced 2QFY22 EPS at Rs3.7, down 42 percent year-on-year, which led the stock to close 2.54 percent down. Askari Bank Limited (AKBL) reported its full-year profit fell 10.5 percent to Rs9.71 billion for the year, owing to a decline in mark-up income, from Rs10.85 billion earned in the last year.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks closed higher as investors cheered a surge in global equities following easing of Ukraine-Russia tensions.

Reports that central bank has revised the markup for housing finance downwards and strong financial results kept the stocks in the green zone, Mehanti said.

Bata (Pakistan) XD was the top gainer of the day as it rose Rs64.17 to Rs2,172.50 per share, followed by Premium Textile that jumped Rs30.78 to Rs729.99 per share.

Allawasaya Textile emerged as the worst loser of the session by slumping Rs161.30 to end at Rs1,989.43 per share, followed by Gatron Industries that shed Rs34.50 to end at Rs461.50 per share.

On the other hand, International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK), a leading name in the packaging industry of Pakistan, is set to roll out its Initial Public Offering (IPO) following the nod from the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on its listing application.

The company intends to raise Rs2.159 billion through the IPO with an offer of 63.5 million ordinary shares at the PSX.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 91.89 million shares, followed by K-Electric Ltd with 22.71 million shares.

Other major volume-makers included Telecard Limited, TPL Properties, TRG Pak Ltd, Engro Polymer, Ghani Global Holdings, Bank of Punjab, Avanceon Ltd, and Unity Foods Ltd.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 75.55 million shares from 59.43 million shares.