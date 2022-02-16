Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee weakened further on Tuesday on increased import payments and a pressure from rising international oil prices, dealers said.

The local unit fell 0.18 percent to close at 175.78 per dollar in the interbank market. It had ended at 175.47 in the previous session.

“There were increased import payments today, which pushed the demand for the greenback higher in the market,” said a currency dealer.

“The rising import payments coupled with high oil prices means the rupee could ease further over the next day or two,” he added. Oil prices hit seven-year highs over fears that Russia could attack Ukraine soon. Brent crude rose 2.2 percent to settle at $96.48 a barrel on Monday.

Dealers said dollar inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under its loan programme, sukuk issuance in international market, and remittances from overseas Pakistanis helped stabilise the rupee last week, but consistent dollar appetite from the energy and other importers started to apply pressure since the start of this week. Higher global commodity prices are a big challenge for importing countries like Pakistan, where one third of payments is related to oil.