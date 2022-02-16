IPAK gears up for the first IPO of 2022

KARACHI: International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) on Tuesday announced intention to raise Rs2.159 billion via initial public offering (IPO) of 63.5 million ordinary shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

IPAK’s would be the first IPO of 2022. The company made the announcement following a go ahead from the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and PSX on its listing application.

IPAK was founded in 2015 as a greenfield project, but started its commercial operations in 2017, emerging as a pioneer of the five-layer Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films in Pakistan. Recently, the company has also ventured into the manufacturing and selling of Cast Polypropylene (CPP) films through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Cast Packaging Films (Private) Limited (CPF).

IPAK Films CEO Naveed Godil said, “The main idea behind this issue is to expand our footprint in the industry and better cater to the emerging quality needs of the market. The proceeds from this issue will be used for expansion purposes and enable IPAK to transform itself into Pakistan’s biggest producer of flexible packaging films of all major kinds including BOPP, CPP and BOPET.”

Packaging demand across Pakistan has seen extensive growth over the last five years and is expected to grow at a much faster rate in the coming years. According to a recent market research, Pakistan represents the largest growth opportunities for flexible packaging suppliers through to 2026 despite the disruptions caused by the global pandemic.

This offering would add to the momentum of the already-swelling IPO wave in the country as Pakistan’s market saw record offerings in 2021 where the bourse witnessed eight IPOs (including 2 GEM board offerings), highest after 2015. Total amount raised from investors from the eight offerings clocked in at Rs20 billion in 2021, as per a report by Topline Securities.