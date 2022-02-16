Circular debt plan places structural reforms on back burner

ISLAMABAD: Government's Circular Debt Management Plan (CDMP) has failed to stress on structural reforms, direly needed to get the cash-bleeding power sector back on its feet, instead it strongly favours raising tariff to further burden inflation-hit consumers, The News has learnt.

Ironically, the revised CDMP has mainly relied upon increasing electricity tariffs through multiple heads.

The tariff hike failed to deliver in the medium- to long-term because it incentivised rampant leakages. As it has also rendered the industrial sector uncompetitive, increasing the country’s exports will remain a pipedream.

The power sector has been continuously enjoying guaranteed profits from the government after making investments, mainly generated by borrowing from private sector. The cost of power plant is recovered in a couple of years and then profit continues for two to three decades.

On other hand, in the public sector, inefficiencies are the hallmark, but no effective audit is done to identify massive leakages.

The CDMP focuses only on increasing tariff through withdrawal of subsidies for different slabs of users of over 100 units of electricity as well as fuel price adjustments.

This sector needs deep-rooted structural reforms not window-dressing.

The half-baked power sector reforms already created difficulties as, under the World Bank conditions, the unbundling of power sector was initiated during the decades of 90s and 2000s, but was never implemented as without creating a competitive market under the control of a strong regulator, the inefficient, corrupt, and loss-making power sector would change for the better ever.

The CDMP envisages tariff increases only over the next two years but no suggests no steps to improve efficiency of GENCOs and DISCOs.

Talking to The News, Dr Khaqan Najeeb, former Director-General Economic Reform Unit (ERU) at Ministry of Finance, said CDMP could only help with some management improvements, lead to cost recovery, and target subsidies.

“However, what is essentially needed is a more structural plan to solve the ills of the energy sector in the country and the fundamental issue is a lack of a functioning electricity market and a weak regulatory regime,” he pointed out.

He emphasised that much more needed to be done to create an efficient power sector.

“A serious effort is required on the divestment of DISCOs. It doesn’t paint a good picture that Faisalabad Eclectic Supply Company (FESCO) has been on the privatisation list for the two decades.”

Further, transmission and distribution infrastructure needed immediate upgrade through innovative financing based on leasing transmission lines to reduce line losses, Dr Najeeb said.

“There is a need to push forward the privatisation of the public-sector RLNG power plants and also Guddu and Nandipur.

“Also, improvement of forecasting of demand–supply needs to be done through better modelling techniques and coordination framework of power and gas division.”

He explained what should have emerged by now was a multi-buyer multi-seller market, unfortunately, it was to date a state guaranteed payment system with a constrained capacity to run an efficient system.

“Power market liberalisation is a distant dream, while boosting power demand is key to lowering consumer tariffs in the country and for this, a new tariff regime based on incentivising power demand is the much-needed reform.”

He said lowering supply costs substantially in the medium term required ensuring power purchase agreements were negotiated better, generation mix was improved, and a competitive market was in place.

“All these measures require a highly competent technical team overseeing a transition of the energy sector over the medium term,” he concluded.