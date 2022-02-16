Man shot, injured by brothers-in-law

A man was shot and injured on Tuesday in Mianwali Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 38-year-old Ataullah Khan, son of Abdullah Khan.

Police said the man was shot by his brothers-in-law, Zahid and Rasheed, during a clash. The suspects managed to flee after the incident. Separately, 18-year-old Alyan, son of Wasim, was injured within the jurisdiction of the Samanabad police station. He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet.