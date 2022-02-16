Man shot, injured by brothers-in-law

A man was shot and injured on Tuesday in Mianwali Colony within the limits of the Pirabad police station. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 38-year-old Ataullah Khan, son of Abdullah Khan.
Police said the man was shot by his brothers-in-law, Zahid and Rasheed, during a clash. The suspects managed to flee after the incident. Separately, 18-year-old Alyan, son of Wasim, was injured within the jurisdiction of the Samanabad police station. He was moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police said he was hit by a stray bullet.
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem...
A seven-member police committee has been formed to investigate the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in the late...
Every year, 8,000 to 10,000 children are diagnosed with different types of cancer in Pakistan, but, unfortunately,...
The novel coronavirus claimed 15 more lives in Sindh over the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,000 since...
Sindh Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmad Shah on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to remove all...
A District East judicial magistrate remanded a suspended police officer in police custody on Tuesday over the escape...
Comments